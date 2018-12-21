News
Amazon Canada gives a sneak peek at Boxing Day deals

Dec 21, 2018

11:27 AM EST

Amazon Canada has announced it will go live with its official Boxing Day deals starting on December 25th at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET with discounts from many top brands, including Samsung, Sennheiser, Logitech, Sony, Anker, Fitbit and Nest.

Here’s a look at what you can expect:

In addition, if you miss out on Boxing Day altogether, Amazon notes the sale continues with its Boxing Day Deals Week with promos going live at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 27 through Saturday, December 29.

Source: Amazon Canada

