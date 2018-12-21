Amazon Canada gives a sneak peek at Boxing Day deals

Amazon Canada has announced it will go live with its official Boxing Day deals starting on December 25th at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET with discounts from many top brands, including Samsung, Sennheiser, Logitech, Sony, Anker, Fitbit and Nest.
Here’s a look at what you can expect:
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Tablet
- Buy a Samsung Phone for up to $150 off and get a free All-New Echo Show ($450 value)
- Save 43% on the Echo Dot
- Save $20 on the Fire HD 8 Tablet
- Save $15 on the Fire TV 4k Stick
- Save $10 on the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition
- Save up to 30% on select smart home products
- Save up to 48% on select Sennheiser headphones
- Save up to 48% on KitchenAid Professional 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixers
- Save 30% on select Edifier Bookshelf speakers
- Save up to 30% on select Logitech accessories
- Save 30% on select Reolink Security Cameras
- Save up to 30% on DEWALT products
- Save 30% on select Michael Kors and Fossil Watches
- Save 30% on select TRX Suspension Training Systems
- Save up to 80% off select New York Times Best Sellers
- Save 30% on What Do You Meme? Adult Party Games
In addition, if you miss out on Boxing Day altogether, Amazon notes the sale continues with its Boxing Day Deals Week with promos going live at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 27 through Saturday, December 29.
Source: Amazon Canada
