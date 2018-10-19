Public Mobile once again brings back $40/4.5GB at 3G speeds promo

Telus low-cost flanker brand Public Mobile is bringing back its $40 for 4.5GB at 3G speeds plan.
As of October 19th, 2018, new and existing subscribers can sign up for a plan with 4.5GB of data for $40 per month at 3G speeds.
The 30-day plan features unlimited Canada-wide talk, unlimited international text and picture messaging.
New customers will need to purchase a Public Mobile SIM card, which are sold online or at participating retailers, including Walmart and London Drugs.
Once they’ve purchased a new SIM card, subscribers will need to visit activate.publicmobile.ca to activate the card and select the ready-made ‘$40 for 4.5 GB of data at 3G speed’ plan.
Meanwhile, existing customers will need to login to the self-serve menu, head over to ‘Plan and Add-ons,’ select ‘Change Plan’ and select the ‘$40 for 4.5 GB of data at 3G speed,’ option.
While Public Mobile says that the plan is only available for a limited time, the telecom has brought back its $40 for 4.5GB at 3G speed multiple times.
Hopefully, this isn’t the last.
Source: Public Mobile
Comments