Samsung opens new artificial intelligence centre in Montreal

Samsung has announced that it is opening a new artificial intelligence (AI) in Montreal.
This is the South Korean tech giant’s second AI centre to be opened in Montreal, following the establishment of its first AI hub in the city in September 2017. Samsung also opened an AI centre in Toronto back in May.
According to Samsung, the new Montreal centre will “allow Samsung to expand its outpost for industry collaboration and talent recruitment” in Canada. The company says the centre will serve as a hub for the development of “core AI technologies that entail machine learning, language, vision and other multi-modal interactions.”
Samsung says it decided to double its efforts in Montreal due to the city being a source of “key AI talent,” housing 250 researchers and 9000 university students in related programs. Specifically, Samsung noted that there are leading researchers at the nearby McGill University and the University of Montreal who have longstanding relationships with the company. Additionally, Samsung says Greater Montreal provides an opportunity to better collaborate with regional start-ups and expand the current ecosystem.
“By leveraging the power of AI in Samsung’s products and services, we must focus on creating new values, never seen nor experienced before,” said Seunghwan Cho, executive vice president of Samsung Research, in a press statement. “To do this, seven Global AI Centres, including the Montreal AI Centre, will play a pivotal role.”
“Montreal is a vibrant and creative city with well-known academic institutions and some of the highest standards in quality of life allowing us to attract some of the best talents around the world,” added Montreal mayor Valerie Plante in the same press release.
“Samsung’s AI Centre reinforces Montreal’s unique position and reputation as a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence. Their work with faculties, students, and the broader academic community highlights the city’s international reach and the strengths of a business ecosystem that is firmly focused on collaboration, research and innovation.”
Samsung’s other North American AI centres are located in New York and Silicon Valley. The company also has global AI centres operating in Korea, Russia and the UK. Samsung is increasing its AI centre outreach as part of a larger goal to add AI functionality to all of its products and services by 2020. Earlier this year, the company also announced a $29 billion CAD investment in AI, 5G and automotive initiatives.
Source: Samsung
