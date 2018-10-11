News
Ontario charging $5 for legal pot delivery, will use Canada Post as courier

Ontario has added another cost to acquiring legal cannabis

Oct 11, 2018

5:27 PM EDT

Ontario’s online cannabis retailer, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), has confirmed additional details surrounding how much it will cost to ship the plant when it becomes legal.

On October 17th recreational marijuana will be legal in Canada and the provinces are getting ready for the first wave of legal cannabis sales.

Once the people of Ontario start ordering cannabis online, it will be delivered via Canada Post in around one to three days for a flat, province-wide cost of $5, according to the CBC.

The packages will be plainly marked, childproof and sent directly from licensed growers. If you miss your delivery, you’ll need to pick it up at a nearby Canada Post with accompanying ID to prove your age.

The OCS will sell dried herb, pre-rolled joints and various marijuana accessories.

Source: The CBC

