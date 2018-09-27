Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in October

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving the Canadian version Netflix this October.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or even years later.
This October, Netflix is very much giving a lot more than it’s taking as there are not many shows leaving the service.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:
- Keeping Up with the Joneses 10/1/2018
- X-Men: Days of Future Past 10/1/2018
- Let’s Be Cops 10/1/2018
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 1 – 7 10/1/2018
- The X-Files: Season 1 – 9 10/1/2018
- Freaks and Geeks: Season 1 10/1/2018
- Trainwreck 10/1/2018
- Pride & Prejudice 10/1/2018
- Minions 10/24/2018
- The Nice Guys 10/09/2018
- Supernatural: Season 1 – 12 10/13/2015
- The Vampire Diaries: Season 1 – 8 10/21/2018
If a specific season of a show is leaving Netflix, it is not included in this list.
While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of television shows and movies joining Netflix in October. You can check them out here.
