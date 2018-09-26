Resources
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in October

Sep 26, 2018

1:51 PM EDT

In October Netflix Canada is set to get Batman Ninja, along with the second seasons of Big Mouth and Black Lightning.

October 1st

October 2nd

October 3rd

October 4th

October 5th

October 6th

October 8th

October 9th

October 10th

  • 22 July (available to download) [Netflix Original]

October 11th

  • Riverdale: season 3 (available to download) [Netflix Original] — streaming every Thursday
  • Salt Fat Acid Heat (available to download) [Netflix Original]

October 12th

October 13th

  • Dynasty: season 2 [Netflix Original] — streaming every Saturday

October 14th

October 15th

October 16th

October 19th

October 20th

October 21st

October 22nd

October 23rd

October 24th

October 25th

October 26th

October 27th

October 28th

October 30th

October 31st

Gun City [Netflix Original]

The Flash season 5 will also make an appearance sometime in October.

