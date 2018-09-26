Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in October

In October Netflix Canada is set to get Batman Ninja, along with the second seasons of Big Mouth and Black Lightning.
October 1st
- Anger Management
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil
- The Purge: Election Year (available to download)
- Warcraft (available to download)
October 2nd
- Joe Rogan Strange Times [Netflix Original]
- MeatEater: season 7 [Netflix Original]
October 3rd
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
- Angela’s Christmas
- Casper
- Dawn of the Dead
- Dune
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Operation Finale [Netflix Original]
- Spy Game
October 4th
- Star: season 3 — streaming every Thursday
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
October 5th
- Big Mouth: season 2 (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Dancing Queen [Netflix Original]
- Elite (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Empire Games [Netflix Original]
- Little Things: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- Malevolent (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Private Life [Netflix Original]
- Super Monsters Save Halloween [Netflix Original]
- Super Monsters: season 2 (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- The Rise of Phoenixes [Netflix Original] — streaming every Friday
- YG Future Strategy Office [Netflix Original]
October 6th
- Little Things: season 1
October 8th
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond [Netflix Original]
October 9th
- Inferno
- Supergirl: season 3 (available to dowmload)
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: part 4 [Netflix Original]
October 10th
- 22 July (available to download) [Netflix Original]
October 11th
- Riverdale: season 3 (available to download) [Netflix Original] — streaming every Thursday
- Salt Fat Acid Heat (available to download) [Netflix Original]
October 12th
- Apostle (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil [Netflix Original]
- Feminists: What Are They Thinking? [Netflix Original]
- FightWorld (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Remastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: season 2 (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Tarzan and Jane: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- The Haunting Hill House (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- The Kindergarten Teacher (available to download) [Netflix Original]
October 13th
- Dynasty: season 2 [Netflix Original] — streaming every Saturday
October 14th
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities [Netflix Original] — streaming every Sunday
October 15th
- Octonauts: season 2-4
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (available to download) [Netflix Original]
October 16th
- Black Lightning: season 2 (available to download) [Netflix Original] — streaming every Tuesday
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Travelers: seasons 2
October 19th
- Accidentally in Love [Netflix Original]
- Ask the Doctor [Netflix Original]
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever: Limited Series (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Distrito Salvaje [Netflix Original]
- Gnome Alone (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Haunted (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Hip-Hop Evolution: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade [Netflix Original]
- Larva Island [Netflix Original]
- Making a Murderer: part 2 (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Marvel’s Daredevil: season 3 [Netflix Original]
- The Night Comes For Us [Netflix Original]
- Wanderlust (available to donwload) [Netflix Original]
October 20th
- Halloween
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Scary Movie 4
- Scary Movie 5 (available to download)
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Sinister
- The Cabin in the Woods
October 21st
October 22nd
- The Secret Life of Pets (available to download)
October 23rd
- Adam Sandler 100% Fresh (available to download) [Netflix Original]
October 24th
- Batman Ninja
- Bodyguard [Netflix Original]
October 25th
- Great News: season 2 (available to download)
- Hell or High Water
October 26th
- Been So Long [Netflix Original]
- Castlevania: season 2 (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina [Neetflix Original]
- Dovlatov [Netflix Original]
- Jefe [Netflix Original]
- Shirkers (available to download) [Netflix Original]
- Terrorism Close Calls [Netflix Original]
October 27th
- Girl from Nowhere [Netflix Original]
October 28th
- Bridget Jones’s Baby (available to download)2
- Certain Women
- Collateral Beauty
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj [Netflix Original] — streaming every Sunday
October 30th
- Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory [Netflix Original]
- The Degenerates [Netflix Original]
October 31st
Gun City [Netflix Original]
The Flash season 5 will also make an appearance sometime in October.
Comments