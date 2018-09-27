Ottawa art exhibit uses augmented reality to show human impact on Earth

A new multimedia art exhibition from the mind of Edward Burtynsky, Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, is coming to the National Gallery of Canada to explore the impact humanity has had on Earth.
The showcase is part of The Anthropocene Project and works in conjunction with Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, a film that premiered at TIFF this summer.
Google defines Anthropocene as a period of time in which human activity is the dominant influence on climate and the environment. Which is exactly what this project is trying to tell people.
Burtynsky is a photographer, and both Baichwal and de Pencier are filmmakers, yet the artists have included much more than just pictures and film in this project. For Anthropocene, the three artists used cutting edge technology to combine film, photography, augmented reality and scientific research into a showcase that demonstrates the impact humans have had on the planet.
ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch opens in #Toronto this FRIDAY, September 28 at @TIFF_NET Bell Lightbox! #AnthropoceneProject https://t.co/bPH3YrysxV @mercuryfilms @MongrelMedia @EdwardBurtynsky pic.twitter.com/ejNMXEXSAq
— The Anthropocene Project (@anthropocene) September 25, 2018
The exhibit is at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. Its doors open on September 28th and the show runs until February 24th, 2019.
There are all kinds of different exhibits ranging from a render of Canada’s second largest Douglas Fir tree to a 3D rendering of the last male northern white rhinoceros.
Alongside the futuristic exhibits, Burtynsky’s presenting 30 photographic prints and some high-definition murals.
“Visitors to the show will also be able to access an interactive film wall displaying nine short and stunning clips by Baichwal and de Pencier depicting diverse subjects such as the huge landfill site in Nairobi, Kenya, a seemingly endless procession of coal trains in Wyoming, and coral bleaching in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef,” reads the Galley’s press release.
The showcase also features an educational program that’s organized by the Gallery to further explore the issues that the exhibit raised.
To take part in the AR aspects of the exhibit, users need to download the free AVARA app on either the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.
Anyone that isn’t able to get the app can use an iPad that the Gallery supplies.
Source: National Gallery of Canada
