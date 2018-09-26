Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in October

Microsoft has announced the four Games with Gold titles that will be free to all Xbox Live Gold members next month.
- Overcooked! (Xbox One) — Available October 1st to 31st
- Victor Vran (Xbox One) — Available October 16th to November 15th
- Stuntman: Ignition (Xbox 360, also playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility) — Available October 1st to 15th
- Hitman: Blood Money (Xbox 360, also playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility) — Available October 16th to 31st
Overcooked!
Ghost Town Games’ Overcooked! is a cooking simulation game in which up to four players have to avoid hazards and obstacles while preparing meals under a time limit.
The game released on Xbox One in August 2016 and regularly costs $16.99 CAD.
Victor Vran
Victor Vran, an action-RPG from developer Haemimont Games, lets players slay demons using various weapon loadouts in a quest to liberate the cursed city of Zagoravia.
The game released on Xbox One in June 2017 and regularly costs $21.99.
Stuntman: Ignition
Stuntman: Ignition, the final game from the now-defunct Paradigm Entertainment, puts players in the role of a stuntman in various fictional films who must race around and complete objectives given to him by Hollywood directors.
The game released on Xbox 360 in August 2007 and regularly costs $16.99.
Hitman: Blood Money
IO Interactive’s Hitman: Blood Money chronicles hitman Agent 47 as he arrives in the U.S. to stealthily take down various high-profile targets.
The game released on Xbox 360 in May 2006 and regularly costs $19.99.
In the meantime, three of the four September Games with Gold titles are still up for grabs, including Prison Architect.
