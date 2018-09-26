Resources
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in October

Sep 26, 2018

1:59 PM EDT

Overcooked!

Microsoft has announced the four Games with Gold titles that will be free to all Xbox Live Gold members next month.

  • Overcooked! (Xbox One) — Available October 1st to 31st
  • Victor Vran (Xbox One) — Available October 16th to November 15th
  • Stuntman: Ignition (Xbox 360, also playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility) — Available October 1st to 15th
  • Hitman: Blood Money (Xbox 360, also playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility) — Available October 16th to 31st

Overcooked!

Ghost Town Games’ Overcooked! is a cooking simulation game in which up to four players have to avoid hazards and obstacles while preparing meals under a time limit.

The game released on Xbox One in August 2016 and regularly costs $16.99 CAD.

Victor Vran

Victor Vran, an action-RPG from developer Haemimont Games, lets players slay demons using various weapon loadouts in a quest to liberate the cursed city of Zagoravia.

The game released on Xbox One in June 2017 and regularly costs $21.99.

Stuntman: Ignition

Stuntman: Ignition, the final game from the now-defunct Paradigm Entertainment, puts players in the role of a stuntman in various fictional films who must race around and complete objectives given to him by Hollywood directors.

The game released on Xbox 360 in August 2007 and regularly costs $16.99.

Hitman: Blood Money

IO Interactive’s Hitman: Blood Money chronicles hitman Agent 47 as he arrives in the U.S. to stealthily take down various high-profile targets.

The game released on Xbox 360 in May 2006 and regularly costs $19.99.

In the meantime, three of the four September Games with Gold titles are still up for grabs, including Prison Architect.

