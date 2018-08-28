Here are the free Xbox games hitting Games with Gold in September

Every month, Microsoft offers several Xbox One and Xbox 360 games at no additional cost to anyone with an Xbox Live Gold subscription.
September’s free Games with Gold titles are as follows:
- Prison Architect (Xbox One) — Available September 1st to 30th
- Livelock (Xbox One) — Available September 16th to October 15th
- Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (Xbox 360) — Available September 1st to 15th (also playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility)
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World (Xbox 360) — Available September 16th to 30th
(also playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility)
Prison Architect
In Double Eleven’s Prison Architect, you’ll have to build and manage your own maximum security prison, all while learning how to handle emergencies like massive riots. You’ll also be able to go online and share your prison designs with other players.
Prison Architect regularly costs $29.99 CAD.
Livelock
Developed by Perfect World Entertainment, Livelock is a co-op top-down shooter that chronicles the ongoing war between humans and machines. Players will have to take control of one of three classes — Hex, Vanguard or Catalyst — to have a chance of surviving against the intelligent and deadly machines.
Livelock regularly costs $11.99.
Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
Traveler’s Tales’ third Lego Star Wars game features over 20 story missions inspired by the hit animated Clone Wars series. The game’s signature Lego brick building and smashing gameplay supports both single-player and multiplayer modes.
Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars regularly costs $19.99.
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
The Vintage Collection includes three classic Sega action-RPGs that let you relive the Wonder Boy series. The collection also includes the final chapter that was never released outside of Japan.
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World regularly costs $9.99.
Via: Major Nelson
