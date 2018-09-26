Pinterest to open first Canadian office in Toronto, Ontario

Pinterest will open its first Canadian office on October 1st in Toronto, Ontario, the popular image sharing app announced on Tuesday.
According to a September 25th, 2018 press release, the office will act as a base for the company to serve local advertisers and interact with national Canadian media.
Erin Elofson, a former Facebook Canada sales lead, will serve as the company’s first Canada country manager. Prior to her stint at Facebook Canada, Elofson spent 11 years at Microsoft Canada leading the company’s partnership with BMO Financial Group.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Pinterest Canada,” said Elofson in the same September 25th press release.
“Pinterest is already deeply embedded in our culture and Canadians love Pinterest because they want to discover and try new things. They are relentlessly seeking inspiration to enhance their own lives. Canadian businesses have the opportunity to offer the right products and services to Pinners to help them realize those aspirations and I’m looking forward to working with these businesses.”
Pinterest has more than 250 million monthly active users. According to comScore data, there are approximately 12 million Pinterest users in Canada alone, with those users saving 4.5 million ideas each day on the platform.
Source: Pinterest
