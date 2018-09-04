News
Fido reportedly offering $45/6GB plans to some Toronto students

Sep 4, 2018

6:36 PM EDT

Fido is currently offering discounted cellular plans to some Toronto students to coincide with the start of the new school year.

As spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘SureshA720227,’ a posting in front of Ryerson University’s Student Union building is advertising student deals.Fido student deal at Ryerson

According to SureshA720227, the Fido representatives offered him a $45/6GB plan that also includes 1000 long distance minutes.

The sign says the deal is for “campus only,” although SureshA720227 states that non-students can also take advantage of it.

As such, it’s currently unclear what requirements a customer must meet in order to be eligible, such as if they need to be Ryerson University students. It’s also unclear if the $45/6GB plan was a specific promotion for SureshA720227 and that other customers may be offered a different plan.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Fido for additional information and will update this story once a response has been received.

Are you a post-secondary student? Have you seen similar carrier deals promoted at your school? Let us know in the comments.

Via: RedFlagDeals

