Fido reportedly offering $45/6GB plans to some Toronto students

Fido is currently offering discounted cellular plans to some Toronto students to coincide with the start of the new school year.
As spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘SureshA720227,’ a posting in front of Ryerson University’s Student Union building is advertising student deals.
According to SureshA720227, the Fido representatives offered him a $45/6GB plan that also includes 1000 long distance minutes.
The sign says the deal is for “campus only,” although SureshA720227 states that non-students can also take advantage of it.
As such, it’s currently unclear what requirements a customer must meet in order to be eligible, such as if they need to be Ryerson University students. It’s also unclear if the $45/6GB plan was a specific promotion for SureshA720227 and that other customers may be offered a different plan.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Fido for additional information and will update this story once a response has been received.
Are you a post-secondary student? Have you seen similar carrier deals promoted at your school? Let us know in the comments.
Via: RedFlagDeals
