Android 8.0 Oreo is now on 11.4 percent of all Android devices

This past month, Google launched Android 9.0 Pie.
While smartphone manufacturers seem to be adopting Android 9.0 quicker than ever, Google’s distribution dashboard indicates that most people are still using devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
According to the distribution numbers, 14.6 percent of Android users are currently using Android Oreo, with 11.4 percent running Android 8.1 and 3.2 percent being on Android 8.1.
While still a relatively low number, most Android owners are using Android 6.0, which comes in at 22.7 percent. However, many Android owners are running Nougat as well.
The distribution numbers also show that 30.8 percent of users have Nougat on their devices. This splits into 20.3 percent with Android 7.0 and 10.5 percent of users with Android 7.1.
To be clear, these latest numbers don’t include phones running Android 9.0 Pie. The latest version of Android’s distribution numbers would likely be pretty low, given that the new version of the operating system only just released a few weeks ago.
Back in May, Android distribution numbers indicated that only 5.7 percent of all Android devices use Android Oreo. This means that within the past three months, there has been an increase of 4.9 percent.
To put Android’s distribution numbers in perspective, 85 percent of iPhones and iPads have adopted the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 11.
