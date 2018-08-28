Mega SanDisk microSD card deals at Amazon Canada

If you’re in the market for a new microSD card, you’re in luck.
Amazon has some crazy deals on 64GB and 128GB SanDisk microSD cards.
The SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSD card is available for $37.25 before shipping — that’s about 38 percent off. Alternatively, the 128GB is $66.99.
These are some great prices for microSD cards. If you have a phone with an SD card slot, like a Galaxy S9 or the new Note 9, these can really bolster your storage significantly.
You can get the 64GB here, while the 128GB is available here.
