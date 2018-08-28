Resources
PREVIOUS|

Mega SanDisk microSD card deals at Amazon Canada

Aug 28, 2018

2:22 PM EDT

0 comments

MicroSD card and phone

If you’re in the market for a new microSD card, you’re in luck.

Amazon has some crazy deals on 64GB and 128GB SanDisk microSD cards.

The SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSD card is available for $37.25 before shipping — that’s about 38 percent off. Alternatively, the 128GB is $66.99.

These are some great prices for microSD cards. If you have a phone with an SD card slot, like a Galaxy S9 or the new Note 9, these can really bolster your storage significantly.

You can get the 64GB here, while the 128GB is available here.

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 22, 2018

11:45 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September 2018

News

Aug 13, 2018

7:13 PM EDT

Security researchers found a way to turn Amazon Echo speakers into a spy

News

Aug 20, 2018

5:03 PM EDT

Amazon Prime’s 10 percent video game discount may be going away

News

Jul 31, 2018

10:16 AM EDT

Select SanDisk microSD cards on sale at Amazon Canada

Comments