Google discounts Pixel 2 XL and Pixel Buds during back-to-school sale

Get $200 off the Pixel 2 XL during the sale

Aug 13, 2018

8:51 AM EDT

With the start of a new school year rapidly approaching, Google has launched a new online sale aimed at students — though anyone in need of a new phone can take advantage.

Until September 1st, the search giant has discounted its flagship smartphone, the Pixel 2 XL, by $200 CAD. After the discount, the 64GB base model costs $959 CAD, while the 128GB model is priced at $1,089 CAD. The two variants normally cost $1,159 CAD and $1,289 CAD, respectively.

Google has also temporarily reduced the price of the Pixel Buds. They’re currently $159 CAD, down from $219 CAD.

Word of warning: the company will announce its new 2018 lineup of devices, including the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, in about a month-and-a-half, according to most reports.

Source: Google

