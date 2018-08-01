Telus has the fastest wireless network in Canada, according to Ookla Speedtest

Canadian national carrier Telus had the fastest network in Canada between Q1 and Q2 2018, according to internet performance analyst Speedtest.net.
Canada’s third-largest carrier by subscribership reportedly achieved download speeds of 63.03Mbps, and upload speeds of 12.62Mbps.
National carrier Bell came in second place with average download speeds of 62.07Mbps, while Rogers flanker brand Fido came in third with average download speeds of 42.52Mbps.
Interestingly enough, Canada’s largest carrier by subscribership Rogers came in fourth place, with average download speeds of 38.95Mbps.
Quebec-based regional carrier Videotron rounded out fifth place with average download speeds of 37.42Mbps.
Speedtest.net gathered its data from 698,171 speed tests conducted across Canada. The average download speed across the country was 47.84Mbps, while the average upload speed was 11.99Mbps.
Average network latency, or the time it takes for a packet of data to move from a device to a server and back, was 41 milliseconds.
Telus has been on a hot streak lately, receiving praise for its network quality and network speed.
The carrier’s first major victory was in September 2017, when PCMag awarded Telus the distinction of Canada’s fastest network.
Wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal then determined that Telus has Canada’s fastest LTE network in a February 2018 report.
In May 2018, J.D. Power added that Telus had the best wireless network in Ontario, the best wireless network in Canada’s west region, and the second-best network in Canada’s east region.
Source: Speedtest.net
