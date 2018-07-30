News
Contest: Win a Bell LG G7 ThinQ!

Jul 30, 2018

8:39 PM EDT

Summer is half over and we couldn’t think of a better time to giveaway LG’s latest flagship smartphone!

Up for grabs is the Bell LG G7 ThinQ, a device that features a dual 16-megapixel camera with AI tech that senses objects and optimizes the settings accordingly. In addition, the G7 ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch display, runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM and ‘Boombox Speakers’ that use the phone’s resonance chamber as a woofer to amplify bass.

Want to win this and have it in your hands?

All you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the LG G7 ThinkQ.

This contest closes August 15th, 2018.

Read our LG G7 ThinQ review here.

