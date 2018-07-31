Resources
Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in August

Jul 31, 2018

8:19 AM EDT

Netflix on phones

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this August.

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be getting rid of certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: the Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:

  • Apollo 13 (08/01/2018)
  • Belle (08/01/2018)
  • Finding Dory (08/01/2018)
  • How to Be Single (08/01/2018)
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife (08/01/2018)
  • The Truman Show (08/03/2018)
  • Scarface (08/11/2018)
  • Gangs of New York (08/15/2018)
  • Minority Report (08/17/2018)
  • School of Rock (08/24/2018)
  • Sixteen Candles (08/24/2018)
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (08/26/2018)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (08/27/2018)

A number of these movies and TV shows are quite good, so I’d take the time to watch at least some of them before they leave Netflix.

If a specific season of a show is leaving Netflix, it will not be on this list.

While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of television shows and movies joining Netflix in August.

You can check them out here.

