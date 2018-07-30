Telus launches SmartHome Security and Secure Business, replaces AlarmForce in western Canada

National telecom service provider Telus has announced the launch of two new security services in western Canada..
According to a July 30th, 2018 media release, Telus has launched ‘SmartHome Security’ and ‘Secure Business’ in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, replacing AlarmForce in those provinces.
Telus SmartHome Security customers will be able to customize their service with indoor and outdoor cameras, window and door sensors, smart thermostats, garage door controllers, as well as smoke, flood and carbon monoxide detectors, and they’ll also be able to interact with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to create what Telus calls ‘custom scenes’ that run multiple commands at once.
Telus Secure Business customers can take their security one step further, by getting notifications about business operations and risk management.
According to Telus, restaurant owners can set up their service to inform them if a fridge or freezer is left open.
“Powered by our award-winning networks and entirely controlled from a smartphone app, Telus’ security solutions provide integrated, flexible systems to make our customers feel safe, empowered and in control,” said Jason Macdonnell, senior vice president of Telus Smart Security, in the same July 30th media release.
Both services are also fully accessible through an integrated smartphone app.
SmartHome Security plans start at $25 per month for the basic ‘Secure’ package. The Secure package comes with three door sensors, two motion detectors, 24-hour guard response and a control panel with two-way voice control.
Telus’s Secure Business plans start at $35 per month if bundled with existing Telus business services. Otherwise, the basic ‘Monitor’ package costs $55 per month.
The Monitor package comes with two motion sensors, three door sensors, one video cameras, a main control panel, as well as guard response.
Source: Telus
