Learn how to become a CompTIA-certified IT professional for $65

Every large company needs seasoned IT professionals, so pursuing a career in information technology can be lucrative. With even an entry-level IT certification, you can land a job earning anywhere between $45,000 and $60,000. However, you’ll need to pass your certification exams before you can land your first IT gig; this CompTIA IT Certification Bundle will show you how for $64.96 CAD.
This comprehensive bundle contains preparation courses for the CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+ certification exams. A+ is your entry-level certification and will teach you IT basics such as configuring PC hardware and phone apps. Network+ will prepare you for network administration concepts such as IT protocols and standards. Finally, the Security+ material will teach you how to secure a network.
The CompTIA IT Certification Bundle retails for $1,427.80 CAD [$1,077 USD], you can find it here for $64.96 CAD [$49 USD], or 95% off.
Additionally, if you use offer code DIGITALWEEK50, you can earn an additional 50% off your subscription. This code can be used until Friday, July 27.
