SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 175: Manitoba’s unlimited data bytes the dust

Jul 20, 2018

1:06 PM EDT

CRTC

This week on the SyrupCast MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom editor Rose Behar and PHD student at Carlton University Ben Klass, talk about all the telecom and mobile news from the past two weeks.

Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet, replacing Melanie Jolie, Canadian Heritage Minister, with Pablo Rodriguez. The team discusses what they think the change will mean for Canadians.

Also in the last two weeks mobile overage rates have gone up again. Ben Klass joins the podcast to discuss the impact of these increases.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Total runtime: 34:01
New minister: 2:00
Increased rates: 6:00
5G: 21:00
Shoutouts: 30:20

Ben gives his shoutout to his sister Rebecca, who just ran an olympic-length triathlon. Rose gives her shoutout to all of the reader’s of MobileSyrup. Igor shouts out Rose and her work at MobileSyrup.

Comments