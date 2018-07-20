Resources
PREVIOUS|

How to download content using Bell’s Fibe TV app

It's as simple as tapping a button

Jul 20, 2018

8:21 AM EDT

0 comments

Bell’s Fibe TV app now allows users to download content on their iOS and Android devices, meaning Canadians have a new avenue for watching their favourite content on the go.

Thankfully, according to Bell’s own instructions, downloading content is as easy as tapping the download button on the far right side of any program.

Once you’ve downloaded a television program, deleting it is as easy as tapping the delete button that’s also on the far right side.

Not only will you have the option of a deleting a program from your device, you’ll also be able to delete any recordings that you may have saved to your Bell Fibe receiver.

Additionally, setting the video download quality is a simple matter of navigating to the settings menu, selecting the ‘Video Quality’ tab and selecting between ‘Standard’ or ‘Higher’ quality.

Related Articles

News

Jul 19, 2018

4:55 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile revamps roaming services and adds new international pricing add-on

News

Jul 18, 2018

3:59 PM EDT

The third Android P developer preview is now available on the OnePlus 6

News

Jul 3, 2018

10:37 AM EDT

Bell Fibe TV app users can now download recordings on Android and iOS

Business

Jul 20, 2018

10:50 AM EDT

Contactless payment transactions rose nearly 32 percent in Canada in Q2 2018

Comments