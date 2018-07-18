Microsoft teases reveal of ‘all-new Xbox hardware and accessories’ next month

Microsoft has announced that it will reveal “all-new Xbox hardware and accessories” at next month’s annual Gamescom video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
In a recent blog post, Xbox’s Major Nelson detailed the company’s Gamescom plans, promising updates on its upcoming game slate and “perhaps even a few surprises.”
In place of a traditional press conference, Microsoft says it will make these announcements in a new episode of its Inside Xbox web series. The presentation will be streamed from Gamescom on August 21st at 7:30am PT/10:30am ET on xbox.com, Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
While Microsoft teased that next-generation Xbox consoles are in development at the Electronics Entertainment Expo in June, the Gamescom presentation will most likely reveal special Xbox One S or Xbox One X bundles or limited edition systems.
On the accessory front, Microsoft may unveil the next iteration of its Xbox Elite Controller, a premium gamepad geared towards competitive play that features numerous customization options. Photos leaked in January appeared to give a first look at the rumoured successor to the Elite Controller.
Microsoft also may have more details on its gaming accessibility initiatives. In May, the company revealed the Xbox Adaptive Controller, a first-of-it-kind console gamepad with programmable buttons and other customization options for players with limited mobility. The Adaptive Controller is set to launch this fall for $130 CAD.
Finally, in terms of games that may be shown off, Microsoft has a variety of titles in the pipeline, including Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of The Wisps and the Canadian-developed Gears 5.
Source: Major Nelson
Comments