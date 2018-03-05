Microsoft announces new ‘Inside Xbox’ monthly streaming show

Microsoft has announced that it will premiere a new monthly live show called Inside Xbox this weekend.
Microsoft says Inside Xbox will feature a variety of content, including news coverage, behind-the-scenes looks at game design, and a celebration of some of each month’s most popular games and features.
The first episode will debut on March 10th at 12pm PT/3pm ET and feature an in-depth look at Xbox One exclusive cooperative pirate game Sea of Thieves from developer Rare.
Among other coverage, the reveal video also promises Inside Xbox will offer content related to Ubisoft Montreal’s Far Cry 5, new Xbox Game Pass titles, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the Xbox One classic ‘Duke’ controller.
As episodes are streaming, fans who post about Inside Xbox on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using #insidexbox may also have their content featured during the show.
Microsoft says it will also be offering prizes and giveaways throughout the show for those that do participate and have a Mixer account.
The show will be hosted by several significant figures at Xbox, including Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb, social marketing manager Graeme Boyd, head of influencer relationships Jeff Rubenstein and more.
Inside Xbox will be available for streaming on Microsoft’s Mixer service, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, with 4K/UHD options on supported platforms.
Comments