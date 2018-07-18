Apple drops third public beta of iOS 12 and tvOS 12

The third public beta of iOS 12 and tvOS 12 are now available.
iOS 12 is the upcoming version of Apple’s mobile operating system, while tvOS 12 is the next version of the software that powers the company’s Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.
These new public beta versions of Apple’s tvOS and iOS operating systems follow the release of the fourth seed of developer betas for both platforms.
Apple also recently dropped the fourth developer beta for the Apple Watch, which doesn’t currently offer a public beta program.
iOS 12
In terms of iOS 12, the third version of the upcoming OS features minor bug fixes and should overall run smoother than its predecessor. Given the issues I’ve experienced with the iOS 12 beta and inaccuracy with my GPS location — particularly when playing Pokémon Go — I’m hoping Apple has issued a fix for that problem as well.
Overall it looks like the third-person of iOS 12’s public beta doesn’t include many new features, unlike the most recent third seed of the OS’ developer beta.
iOS 12 includes features like Screen Time tracking, notification grouping and new versions of Apple’s Stocks, Weather, Voice Memos and News app (which isn’t available in Canada). Other key features include Siri Shortcuts, Group FaceTime, new Memoji and third-party CarPlay Support for specific apps.
To download the third public beta of iOS, you’ll need to navigate to first sign up for the beta program at this link. Next select ‘Settings’ and then ‘Software Update’ in order to download the beta to your device. The public beta 3 comes in at 579.9MB for the iPhone X.
tvOS 12
On the tvOS 12 side of things, it’s unclear exactly what’s in this latest version of the operating system. That said, tvOS 12 brings Dolby Atmos support and password autofilling to the set-top box’s operating system.
You can download the latest version of tvOS 12’s beta by navigating to ‘Software Updates’ under the “System’ section and selecting ‘Get Public Beta Updates.’
