Audio-Technica discounts three popular headphones from its professional line for Prime Day

The headphones are designed for studio tracking and mixing

Jul 17, 2018

11:18 AM EDT

0 comments

Audio-Technica has joined in on the Amazon Prime Day fun to offer discounts on several headphones from its line for professionals, including the popular ATH-M50x model.

The line of studio monitor headphones are all closed-back and are designed for studio tracking and mixing.

The offers listed below are available to buyers with Amazon Prime memberships. For those without a membership — Amazon Prime is free to try for 30 days.

Note: all prices are in Canadian dollars.

Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50 series is known as a value buy even without these Prime Day discounts since it provides a level of professional quality generally not seen at a consumer price — so what was already considered a deal has now been sweetened.

Source: Amazon Canada

