Audio-Technica has joined in on the Amazon Prime Day fun to offer discounts on several headphones from its line for professionals, including the popular ATH-M50x model.
The line of studio monitor headphones are all closed-back and are designed for studio tracking and mixing.
The offers listed below are available to buyers with Amazon Prime memberships. For those without a membership — Amazon Prime is free to try for 30 days.
- Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Headphones for $69, regularly $99
- Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Professional Headphones for $95, regularly $149
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Headphones for $145, regularly $199
Note: all prices are in Canadian dollars.
Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50 series is known as a value buy even without these Prime Day discounts since it provides a level of professional quality generally not seen at a consumer price — so what was already considered a deal has now been sweetened.
Source: Amazon Canada
