Samsung releases first consumer-facing 10-nanometer 8GB RAM chips

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced the successful development of the world’s first consumer-facing 10-nanometer 8GB RAM chips.
According to a July 17th, 2018 media release, the new 8GB low-power double data rate type five (LPDDR5) chips could be used to power future suites of 5G smartphones, as well as more AI-intensive devices.
Samsung said that the new LPDDR5 chips offer data rates of up to 6,400Mbps, and can send 51.2GB of data per second.
The latest chips also boast speeds that are roughly 1.5 times faster than the LPDDR4X chips used in “current flagship devices.”
“This development of 8GB LPDDR5 represents a major step forward for low-power mobile memory solutions,” said Jinman Han, senior vice-president of memory product planning and application engineering at Samsung Electronics, in the same July 17th media release.
“We will continue to expand our next-generation 10nm-class DRAM lineup as we accelerate the move toward greater use of premium memory across the global landscape.”
In addition to improved data transfer speeds, the new chips also offer a number of power management and battery management capabilities.
According to Samsung, doubling the number of memory banks in the chip from eight to 16 means that the chips are able to provide faster speeds while reducing overall power consumption.
The chip also offers a ‘deep sleep mode,’ which reportedly cuts power usage to approximately half of what’s offered with LPDDR4X chips.
“Thanks to these low-power features, the 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM will deliver power consumption reductions of up to 30 percent, maximizing mobile device performance and extending the battery life of smartphones,” reads an excerpt from the company’s press release.
Samsung’s newest chips can be seen as a sequel to 2014’s 8GB LPDDR4 chips, and are part of the company’s premium dynamic random access memory (DRAM) suite of chips.
The company said that it plans on starting mass production of its next-generation DRAM chips, including the LPDDR5 chip, “in line with the demands of global customers.”
The new chip most likely won’t be present in Samsung’s upcoming Note 9 smartphone. However, the chip may play a prominent role in Samsung’s as-of-yet unannounced Galaxy S10 device.
Source: Samsung
