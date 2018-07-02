SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 174: BlackBerry banks on nostalgia with the KEY2

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic and telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra discuss the latest TCL-made BlackBerry branded smartphone, the KEY2.
The KEY2 brings all of the features that BlackBerry fans have to come to expect from the partnership between the former smartphone giant and TCL. However, the smartphone’s price tag lands squarely in flagship territory, making the KEY2 a tough sell in a hyper-competitive industry, especially considering its processor is only a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 660.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 17:23
Blackberry Key 2: 1:30
Shoutouts: 14:05
Sameer gives his shoutout to Justice Kennedy. Igor shouts out Viewer Experience.
