Contest: Win a Mirror Black OnePlus 6!

OnePlus started off as a grassroots smartphone manufacturer with and has turned into a brand to continually watch. The company has always lived by the motto of ‘Never Settle,’ and with its latest device, the OnePlus 6, it has upheld this reputation by building a phone ‘together with our fans.’
The good news for MobileSyrup readers is that we have a Mirror Black OnePlus 6 to give away in our latest contest!
OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch OLED bezel-less display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon flagship 845 chipset, 3,300mAh battery, 128GB storage, a much-improved front and rear 16-megapixel camera.
Interested in winning this beauty?
All you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the OnePlus 6.
Related: OnePlus 6 Review
Comments