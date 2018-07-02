Contests
Contest: Win a Mirror Black OnePlus 6!

Jul 2, 2018

11:03 AM EDT

OnePlus 6

OnePlus started off as a grassroots smartphone manufacturer with and has turned into a brand to continually watch. The company has always lived by the motto of ‘Never Settle,’ and with its latest device, the OnePlus 6, it has upheld this reputation by building a phone ‘together with our fans.’

The good news for MobileSyrup readers is that we have a Mirror Black OnePlus 6 to give away in our latest contest!

OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch OLED bezel-less display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon flagship 845 chipset, 3,300mAh battery, 128GB storage, a much-improved front and rear 16-megapixel camera.

Interested in winning this beauty?

All you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the OnePlus 6.

