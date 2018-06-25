SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 173: Talking the future of the CRTC with Ben Klass

This week on the SyrupCast features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom editor Rose Behar and telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra are joined by telecom analyst Ben Klass to discuss his recent proposal to the CRTC.
Recently, Canadian carriers released information on low-cost, data-only plans for Canadians. The plans left a lot to be desired.
Last week, a report filed by Ben Klass and professor of communication studies at Carleton University, Dwayne Winseck, proposed an alternate plan for low-cost, data-only rates. The proposal, called the ‘CRTC flex plan,’ suggests that people should be able to access a small amount of data (250 Mb) for $5, along with larger amounts of data at market prices.
Additionally, the crew discusses the federal government’s recent order for the CRTC to investigate high-pressure sales at Canada’s largest carriers.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts on the matter.
Total runtime: 30:57
CRTC Flex Plans: 2:00
