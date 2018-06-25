PDF Expert for Mac lets you easily edit any PDF file

PDF is a venerable document format that is used for just about every readable document under the Sun. College papers; infographics; job applications; you name it! Unfortunately, as versatile as PDFs are, Mac users cannot edit them with standard software.
As a Mac user, if you come across a nagging error in your documents, you would usually have to use an app on a different OS to fix it. Luckily, PDF Expert for Mac gives you all the editing tools you need for OS X; you can find it on our store for $33.27 CAD [$24.99 USD].
Not only can you view PDF files through PDF Expert, but you’ll also be able to edit text, images, links, and outlines. Additionally, PDF Expert has advanced features that let you annotate PDFs, merge PDFs, sign documents, and even fill out forms like taxes and applications. Users may share their PDFs to other Apple devices remotely. PDF Expert’s wide range of uses earned it recognition as Top Paid App in the Mac App Store.
PDF Expert for Mac will normally cost you $79.86 CAD [$59.99 USD]. However, our store is running a deal for 58% off, driving the final cost down to $33.27 CAD [$24.99 USD].
