Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery coming later this month, movie actors reprising roles

Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will launch on Android and iOS on April 25th.
In the free-to-play mobile game, players will be able to join one of the four Hogwarts Houses and engage in magical activities like Potions and Transfiguration classes. Over time, players will unlock new locations, spells and more, while their decisions will impact their characters’ story arcs and how other characters interact with them.
The game is set in the 1980s, years before Harry Potter first attends Hogwarts, so players shouldn’t expect to see the Boy Who Lived or his friends. That said, a number of popular series characters will appear in the game, such as Albus Dumbledore, Rubeus Hagrid and Severus Snape.
As well, Warner Bros. has confirmed that many of the actors from the the Harry Potter films are reprising their roles in Hogwarts Mystery, including Dame Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall, Michael Gambon as Dumbledore, Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick, Sally Mortemore as Madam Irma Pince, Gemma Jones as Madam Pomfrey and Zoe Wanamaker as Madam Hooch.
Hogwarts Mystery, developed by mobile game studio Jam City, is the first Harry Potter game to come out of WB Games’ Portkey Games, a publishing label that will focus on producing mobile and console games based on the massively popular franchise.
The next mobile game to release this year will be Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Pokémon Go developer Niantic. No specific gameplay or release information has been revealed at this time, although WB Games says players will “explore real-world areas to discover mysterious artifacts, learn to cast spells and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters.”
Via: IGN
Comments