Sony delivers yet another on-time security patch for X Performance

Yet another quick patch pushed out

Apr 5, 2018

12:25 PM EDT

xperia x performance smartphone back camera on telus and rogers

Sony Mobile has updated the firmware for the X Performance, delivering the device’s April 2018 Android security patch.

The build number is 41.3.A.2.107, coming from 41.3.A.2.99 previously (which was released in March). The update is around 111.7MB and users haven’t noticed any other tangible changes apart from the patch.

Sony hasn’t always been known for its quickness with Android updates, so it’s nice to see such a prompt delivery for the patches over these past few months. Of course, it’s yet to be seen how quickly this will filter through carriers. As of publication, Rogers hasn’t listed the update on its OS upgrade schedule.

The April android security patch identified a critical security vulnerability in the media framework. Find the full bulletin here.

Source: Xperia Blog

