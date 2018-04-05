You can take a look at Google’s Fuchsia OS on your web browser

Google’s Fuchsia operating system (OS) is quite cryptic. It’s a card-based operating system that Google is currently testing out on its Pixelbook devices and is currently an OS that seems like it’ll take awhile before it comes to fruition.
Either way, GitHub user Manuel Goulão has put together a website that gives users a look at Fuchsia OS.
Here’s the link, for those interested in taking a look at Fuchsia.
You can try it out on both smartphones and desktops, though the website renders better for mobile users.
You can’t do very much with it, but it does give users a glimpse of what might be Google’s next OS.
After clicking through, tap on the (+) button on the bottom right, then tap on the “Guest,” option. Fuchsia will then load up.
Once Fuchsia is loaded, there’s a fake notification centre if you swipe up. The Google search bar is also incorporated into the notification centre.
Tapping the middle button will open up a quick settings shade. The settings shade isn’t currently functional, but it shows the correct battery percentage and time. Tapping the button again will close the quick settings pane.
Swiping down where the page reads “App 5” shows off a number of blank spaces — likely placeholders for future apps.
Those with Pixelbooks can log onto a more usable version of Google Fuchsia, though, it’s a lot more difficult to access.
Source: Droid Life
Comments