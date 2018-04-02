Microsoft promises ‘big update’ on original Xbox backwards compatibility next week

Microsoft has announced the second episode of its newly-launched live online show Inside Xbox will broadcast on Tuesday, April 10th at 3:30pm PT/6:30 pm ET.
The show debuted on March 10th, with the first episode looked at Xbox One and PC exclusive Sea of Thieves, PlayerUnknown‘s Battlegrounds and the original Xbox-inspired “Duke” Xbox One controller.
While Microsoft is keeping quiet about what exactly will be featured in the upcoming episode, the company did tease a ‘big update’ to its original Xbox backwards compatibility feature for Xbox One.
Support for 13 original Xbox titles was added to the Xbox One in October, including Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge and Canadian developer Bioware’s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Microsoft’s short teaser video simply shows the original Xbox’s boot-up screen, so it’s currently unclear what exactly may be announced on Inside Xbox’s next episode.
In any case, the backwards compatibility announcement — which Microsoft says will come at the start of the episode — will only be one part of the show.
Each of Inside Xbox’s monthly episodes aim to offer a variety of game-related content, including news coverage and behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming games, so expect to see more than just an original Xbox games announcement on April 10th.
Fans can also have their questions answered on the show and even enter to win prizes by posting using #insidexbox on social media.
Episodes of Inside Xbox will be streamed live on Microsoft’s Mixer service, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, with 4K/UHD options available on supported platforms.
Source: Xbox
