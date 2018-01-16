News
PREVIOUS|

OG Xbox’s giant, awkward controller is coming back because nostalgia

Jan 16, 2018

10:57 AM EST

1 comments

Xbox One

I’m not entirely sure why, but the original Xbox’s launch controller, affectionately known as ‘The Duke’ is set to make a return this March.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The revival of The Duke, a ridiculously large controller that only those with gargantuan hands were capable of using, was designed by one of the creators of the original Xbox console, Seamus Blackley. Hyperkin, a retro game accessory and console manufacturer, is manufacturing and selling the device. Shortly after the original Xbox’s release The Duke was replaced by a new, more reasonably sized take on the design called the Xbox Controller S.

The centrepiece of the controller, or the ‘jewel’ — the location where a giant, obnoxious Xbox logo sat in order to collect fingerprints and grease — has been turned into an OLED screen that displays the original Xbox’s startup animation.

Remember the awful, barely usable D-pad? Perhaps you have fond memories of the black and white buttons that were nearly impossible to reach unless you clawed your hand around the gamepad like a raptor from Jurassic Park? Have it all again for only $70 (about $86 CAD).

Almost $90 is a lot to ask for a controller that I remember as one of the worst I’ve ever used. Still, I do have fond memories with the gamepad like spending a weekend at my older brother’s place while he was in University so we could play Halo Combat Evolved and Oddworld Munch’s Odyssey on a rented Xbox.

Excuse me while I go put in my pre-order.

At CES Hyperkin also revealed plans to revive the original Game Boy, complete with a backlight and a USB Type-C port.

Source: Twitter 

Related Articles

News

Jan 15, 2018

4:51 PM EST

Netflix says it’s ‘exploring’ bringing an app to the Nintendo Switch

News

Jan 3, 2018

11:07 AM EST

Pour one out: Microsoft’s motion-sensing Kinect is now totally dead

News

Jan 11, 2018

5:27 PM EST

PUBG hits 3 million player milestone on Xbox One

News

Jan 4, 2018

7:11 PM EST

Microsoft and Johnson Controls unveil GLAS thermostat with built-in Cortana assistant

Comments

  • LeTricolore

    But tell us how you really feel…

    Seriously though, I guess there must be a market for this, but I don’t know why. It was not a pleasant controller to use.