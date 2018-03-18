News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Mar 18, 2018

7:35 AM EDT

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra on the back

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • U.S. and Canadian media giants are submitting private info to the CRTC [Read here]
  • The TTC will add 200 buses with USB charging this summer [Read here]
  • Canadian carriers are informing customers about new LTE emergency alert system [Read here]
  • Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra Review: Powerful battery and bezels for days [Read here]
  • Canadian carriers prepare for major wireless reselling decision [Read here]
  • Apple buys Texture magazine app partly owned by Rogers Media [Read here]
  • Uber to inform all Canadian drivers and passengers affected by 2016 breach [Read here]
  • Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017) Review: An affordable media machine [Read here]
  • Bell’s Lucky Mobile brand launches in Manitoba and Saskatchewan [Read here]

Comments