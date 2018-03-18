Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- U.S. and Canadian media giants are submitting private info to the CRTC [Read here]
- The TTC will add 200 buses with USB charging this summer [Read here]
- Canadian carriers are informing customers about new LTE emergency alert system [Read here]
- Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra Review: Powerful battery and bezels for days [Read here]
- Canadian carriers prepare for major wireless reselling decision [Read here]
- Apple buys Texture magazine app partly owned by Rogers Media [Read here]
- Uber to inform all Canadian drivers and passengers affected by 2016 breach [Read here]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017) Review: An affordable media machine [Read here]
- Bell’s Lucky Mobile brand launches in Manitoba and Saskatchewan [Read here]
