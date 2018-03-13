The TTC will add 200 buses with USB charging this summer

Here’s a bit of good news for anyone who has to take a bus as part of their daily TTC commute.
By the end of this summer, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will add 200 new clean diesel buses to its fleet of vehicles. For the first time in a TTC vehicle, buses will feature USB ports for charging mobile devices.
In an interview with blogTO, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said each bus will include 12 USB chargers.
“It’s something that is done in other parts of the world,” Green told blogTO, “and is part of our commitment to modernization.”
The TTC announced the news as part of its recently revealed 2018 Customer Charter. The document lays out a variety of small and major ways the Commission plans on improving service throughout the year.
“It is designed to track promises and improvements that benefit customers,” writes the TTC on its website. “It also holds TTC’s management accountable if promises are not met.”
The TTC also plans on implementing an “improved and redesigned” website this year. Moreover, sometime in the summer, the TTC says every subway station will finally have operational Presto turnstiles. At the same time, the TTC will introduce a limited-use paper Presto Card to eliminate cash fares from the system.
