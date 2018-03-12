Bell’s Lucky Mobile brand launches in Manitoba and Saskatchewan

Bell’s Lucky Mobile flanker brand has launched in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, bringing low-cost prepaid service to residents.
Lucky Mobile is Bell’s low-tier flanker, intended as a cheaper alternative to Bell and Virgin Mobile.
Plans start at $20 CAD for unlimited local calling, and plans don’t lock subscribers into long-term commitments.
The carrier offers both local, provincial and national plans. Lucky Mobile also offers data plans, but subscribers are limited to 3G speeds.
“With no credit checks, no long-term commitments and no surprises, Lucky is the always predictable and affordable way to access all the wireless services you need,” said Blaik Kirby, president of Bell Mobility, in a March 12th, 2018 media release.
The network currently offers coverage in 19 zones across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, including Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon.
Lucky Mobile will also be launching a mobile app later this year that will enable talk-and-text over Wi-Fi.
Lucky Mobile first launched in Ontario, Albert and British Columbia in December 2017.
Source: Bell
