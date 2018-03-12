News
PREVIOUS|

Bell’s Lucky Mobile brand launches in Manitoba and Saskatchewan

Low-cost plans and low-cost phones

Mar 12, 2018

9:46 AM EDT

0 comments

Lucky Mobile

Bell’s Lucky Mobile flanker brand has launched in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, bringing low-cost prepaid service to residents.

Lucky Mobile is Bell’s low-tier flanker, intended as a cheaper alternative to Bell and Virgin Mobile.

Plans start at $20 CAD for unlimited local calling, and plans don’t lock subscribers into long-term commitments.

The carrier offers both local, provincial and national plans. Lucky Mobile also offers data plans, but subscribers are limited to 3G speeds.

“With no credit checks, no long-term commitments and no surprises, Lucky is the always predictable and affordable way to access all the wireless services you need,” said Blaik Kirby, president of Bell Mobility, in a March 12th, 2018 media release.

The network currently offers coverage in 19 zones across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, including Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon.

Lucky Mobile will also be launching a mobile app later this year that will enable talk-and-text over Wi-Fi.

Lucky Mobile first launched in Ontario, Albert and British Columbia in December 2017.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

News

Mar 9, 2018

3:45 PM EDT

Here’s a roundup of Bell, Telus and Rogers’ internet price increases and bundle changes

Features

Mar 12, 2018

10:45 AM EDT

Cuphead’s Canadian creators discuss the challenges sticking with a dream [This Week in Gaming]

Resources

Dec 15, 2017

12:41 PM EDT

Lucky Mobile offers introductory top-up bonuses

News

Jan 11, 2018

6:23 PM EDT

Uber will not expand into Winnipeg due to disagreement over insurance structure

Comments