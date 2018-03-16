Google Camera 5.2 rolling out to Pixel and Nexus phones with dirty lens warning

Version 5.2 of Google’s Camera app for the Pixel line and certain Nexus devices is now rolling out, bringing with it the ability to set a dirty lens warning.
Users can find that option by entering the camera app’s settings, then going to ‘Advanced’ under the ‘Photo’ category.
The ‘Show dirty lens warning’ joins ‘HDR+ control,’ and displays a warning when “the lens may be too dirty to take high quality pictures” — a tool Brittney Spears could sorely use.
Additionally, users can now choose whether the double-top action controls zoom or switching between the front and rear cameras. The new option can be set under ‘Gestures’ in the camera app settings.
Users will also find that the setting to overlay a grid has been moved from the main interface to settings, reducing the amount of icons on the top bar.
In a teardown, Android Police‘s Cody Toombs also found something called ‘Circus mode,’ though it’s as yet unclear what it actually does since the Camera app is automatically disabling it at launch.
It’s also not clear just how long it will take for the new version to fully roll out across Google’s markets — none of MobileSyrup‘s Pixels have the new version yet. We’ve reached out for more information on the timeline, but expect it to touch down soon.
Source: 9to5Google, Android Police
