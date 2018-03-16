The governments of Canada, Ontario and Quebec will announce a “major investment” in 5G technology on Monday, March 19th.
The department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) posted details of the announcement event today in a press release.
The announcement will take place at 9:30AM ET at the Fairmont Château Laurier in Ottawa, Ontario.
ISED minister Navdeep Bains; Ontario’s minister of Research, Innovation and Science Reza Moridi and Quebec’s deputy premier and minister of Economy, Science and Innovation Dominique Anglade will jointly announce funds for a “revolutionary new project.”
The release states that this project aims to make Canada a “top destination for businesses seeking to grow quickly, invest, create jobs and expand.”
Beyond that, there are no further details. Keep tuned to MobileSyrup for the full story on Monday.
In one of the government’s most recent 5G initiatives, Canada’s Communications Research Centre (CRC) set up a 5G test site at Ottawa City Hall, with tests running on 28GHz millimeter wave spectrum.
Source: CNW
Comments