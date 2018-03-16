SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 160: Civics lesson 101 with MobileSyrup

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom editor Rose Behar, and telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra, discuss everything CRTC related.
The CRTC is in the process of putting together its program distribution report, of which streaming services will be an important part. Since foreign streaming platforms like Netflix aren’t likely to divulge public information about subscribers and revenue, the regulatory body bent the rules and has decided to allow private companies to report confidentially, versus the usual public reporting.
This means that even if Netflix does reveal numbers to the CRTC, Canadians still won’t get to see that information. The crew talks about whether or not the CRTC made the right call, and gets into some Civics 101.
Beyond Netflix, the CRTC has also been busy working on a decision regarding Wi-Fi-first MVNOs. If the decision goes through, the wireless market in Canada may be disrupted by low-budget providers.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
