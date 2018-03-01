Huawei Watch 3 in development, release not imminent

The Huawei Watch 3 is currently in development, according to company CEO Richard Yu.
However, the wearable won’t be making an appearance anytime soon due to the fact the Huawei Watch 2 is selling so well.
“It will come later – there’s no hurry because Huawei Watch 2 sells well. We’re not in a hurry, so we’re launching the new watch later,” said Yu in an interview with TechRadar.
In 2017, the Chinese company unveiled the Watch 2 at Mobile World Congress.
This year, however, Huawei used the event to launch the Matebook X Pro and MediaPad 5 series.
Next month, Huawei will unveil its new P20 series smartphones. It’s unlikely the Watch 3 will not make an appearance at the event.
It’s possible the Chinese company will reveal the smartwatch later this year at an event like IFA. It’s also feasible the company could launch the watch when it reveals its new Mate series smartphones later this fall.
Huawei doesn’t officially sell the Watch 2 in Canada. However, it’s still possible to purchase the wearable at newegg.ca for $359.99 CAD — though the listing notes that the smartwatch ships with U.S. warranty. Third-party retailers on amazon.ca also carry the wearable, though like on newegg.ca the watch comes with a U.S. warranty.
Source: TechRadar
