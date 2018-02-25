Huawei’s new touch-screen MateBook X Pro has impressively slim bezels

Huawei has unveiled its latest entrant to the company’s MateBook laptop series, the MateBook X Pro.
The high-end laptop features an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The manufacturing and telecom equipment giant dubbed it the world’s first ‘FullView’ touch-screen notebook, featuring a 13.9-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display.
The screen includes a 3000 x 2000 pixel resolution at 260 ppi pixel density, with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, 450 nits of brightness and a 1500:1 contrast ratio.
To combat the power drain that can arise from a robust display, Huawei notes that it’s using low-power consumption LTPS technology.
The MateBook X Pro also has a full-metal uni-body that’s diamond cut at the edges and looks similar to a MacBook Pro, or even the rapidly aging MacBook Air to some extent. The laptop is 14.6mm thick at its thickest point — in comparison, the MacBook Pro is 14.9mm at its thickest point.
Under the hood, the computer runs an 8th generation Intel core i7 processor and has discrete graphics processing powered by a GeForce MX150 processor.
Meanwhile, a ‘shark fin fan’ design promises 20 percent efficiency improvement, says the company.
The sound experience relies on a quad-speaker and split frequency setup and supports Dolby Atmos Sound System. The laptop also has a quad-microphone setup for recording.
To log-in to the laptop, the power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor that runs on an independent security chip. Huawei promises it can log-in a user in 1.9 seconds from sleep, or about 9 seconds from power off.
The device also has a ‘spill-proof’ keyboard and the largest glass-covered click pad on a 14-inch notebook on the market. More interestingly, it has the world’s first recessed camera, which pops up from the keyboard. Huawei says this offers more privacy protection. It’s worth noting that the keyboard also looks strikingly similar to Apple’s low-profile/key travel MacBook Pro keyboard.
As for ports, there are two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a headphone jack, which is a great move by Huawei given how slow the industry has been to fully adopt USB-C. The laptop also supports Thunderbolt 3, allowing users to bump up graphics up to GeForce GTX 1080.
It’s unclear when or if the MateBook X will make its way to Canada, but we’ve reached out to Hauwei for clarification.
Photography by Patrick O’Rourke.
