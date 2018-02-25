Ahead of MWC 2018, Huawei has debuted its new MediaPad 5 tablet line
The MediaPad M5 comes in 10.8-inch and 8.4-inch variants and features curved 2.5D glass edges — Huawei says it’s the first in the market to offer this — and metal unibody design, resembling the Mate 9.
Both variants of the Media Pad 5 come with 2560 x 1600 IPS LCD displays and speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The smaller model comes with dual stereo speakers, while the 10.8-inch model has four speakers on either side of the tablet.
The tablets run on the Kirin 960 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 32, 64 or 128GB of storage. The smaller tablet has a 5,100mAh battery and in the larger tablet there’s a 7,500mAh battery.
There’s also a MediaPad 5 Pro. This more premium sibling features a 10.8-inch display, has 2-in-1 capabilities, comes with a stylus in the box and features double the base storage.
The tablet larger 10.8-inch tablet also includes an optional keyboard attachment.
Similar to the recently announced MateBook X Pro laptop, which shares similarities with Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, Huawei’s MediaPad 5 is very reminiscent of Apple’s iPad in terms of design.
None of the tablets are coming to Canada in Huawei’s ‘first wave’ release in March 2018.
Photography by Patrick O’Rourke.
Comments