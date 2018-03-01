News
Google releases first wave of I/O 2018 tickets for May 8th conference

Credit cards have been charged and ticket details should be available

Mar 1, 2018

11:03 AM EST

If you applied for the chance to get a Google I/O 2018 ticket, keep an eye out on your email inbox.

Google has started emailing raffle winners, letting them know that they’re all set to attend its annual developer conference.

The email, first spotted by Android Police, notifies recipients that their credit card has been charged, in addition to presenting them the option to edit their I/O profile and look at ticket details.

In the past, Google has been known to release more tickets closer to the start date of I/O due to cancellations and other factors. So if you haven’t gotten an email from the company’s I/O team, there’s still a chance you will in the future.

On Wednesday, Google published the preliminary schedule for I/O 2018. One of the more notable sessions is titled “What’s new in Android Wear,” suggesting we might finally see some additional forward momentum on the Android Wear front.

