SyrupCast
PREVIOUS|

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 159: What we expect from MWC

Feb 24, 2018

10:04 AM EST

0 comments

Bixby on the s8

This week on the SyrupCast, features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom report Sameer Chhabra and YouTube personalities Matt Moniz and Ash Tailor tee up predictions for this year’s Mobile World Congress.

After a week off, the SyrupCast is back with predictions for Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC). Rose and Patrick will both be headed to cover MWC 2018 for MobileSyrup.

Leading into this year’s MWC, we’ve already seen leaks for the Samsung’s Galaxy S9, but new phones are also expected from ZTE, Asus, Lenovo, Sony, and more.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Subscribe on iTunes

Direct download link

Total runtime: 22:49
Mobile World Congress predictions: 2:00
Shoutouts: 18:56

Sameer gives his shoutout to Rose and Patrick, who are headed to MWC. Ash throws a shoutout to the SyrupCast. Matt gives a shout out to all of the amazing tech journos and youtubers. Finally, this week Igor shouts out Team Canada.

Related Articles

News

Feb 9, 2018

11:07 AM EST

Leak reveals Samsung DeX Pad for the Galaxy S9

SyrupCast

Feb 2, 2018

1:50 PM EST

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 157: Is anti-piracy blacklisting FairPlay?

Features

Feb 20, 2018

8:02 AM EST

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

News

Feb 15, 2018

8:06 AM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 104: Porn’s fight for truth on the Internet

Comments