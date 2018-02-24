SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 159: What we expect from MWC

This week on the SyrupCast, features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom report Sameer Chhabra and YouTube personalities Matt Moniz and Ash Tailor tee up predictions for this year’s Mobile World Congress.
After a week off, the SyrupCast is back with predictions for Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC). Rose and Patrick will both be headed to cover MWC 2018 for MobileSyrup.
Leading into this year’s MWC, we’ve already seen leaks for the Samsung’s Galaxy S9, but new phones are also expected from ZTE, Asus, Lenovo, Sony, and more.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Total runtime: 22:49
Mobile World Congress predictions: 2:00
Shoutouts: 18:56
Sameer gives his shoutout to Rose and Patrick, who are headed to MWC. Ash throws a shoutout to the SyrupCast. Matt gives a shout out to all of the amazing tech journos and youtubers. Finally, this week Igor shouts out Team Canada.
Comments