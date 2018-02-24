Sony announces ‘Ghostbusters World’ mobile AR game

Sony Pictures has announced Ghostbusters World, a new augmented reality-focused game for Android and iOS.
The game was revealed as part of Google’s announcement that it has officially launched its ARCore platform.
Ghostbusters World is being developed as a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment Consumer Products, Sony subsidiary Columbia Pictures’ Ghost Corps division and publisher FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), best known for mobile titles like Three Kingdoms Blade and Hero for Kakao.
According to Sony, the game will feature “the latest in AR and other mobile technologies and differentiates itself with skill-based gameplay,” as well as “numerous other exciting features yet to be announced.”
Sony says more information on the game “will be revealed soon,” including in a playable demo offered at Google’s booth at Mobile World Congress this weekend. Ghostbusters World will also have a presence at next month’s Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Sony has confirmed.
The game is set to release sometime in 2018 on Android and iOS.
Source: Sony Pictures
