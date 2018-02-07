News
Here’s how to turn off iPhone throttling with the iOS 11.3 beta

Feb 7, 2018

2:24 PM EST

18 comments

iPhone 7 Plus

iOS 11.3 is one of the most significant iOS software updates Apple has ever released, and it’s not even a full numbered upgrade.

Among other new features, iOS 11.3’s marquee addition is the ability to turn off processor throttling.

In response to the controversy surrounding Apple admitting that it slows down the processor speed of older iPhones when their batteries degrade to the point that they’re no longer able to deliver peak performance, the company has added the ability for users to toggle throttling on and off.

While Apple has yet to say when it will release iOS 11.3 to the public, given that the update is available in public beta now, a final release can’t be too far off.

iOS 11.3 battery settings

Apple says that the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X all feature hardware that make its new power management options unnecessary, though the company doesn’t seem to be ruling out launching a similar feature for those smartphone at some point in the future. For now, this update only applies to the iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, and 7 Plus.

If you’ve already signed up for Apple’s iOS beta program — which is a relatively simple process that only requires a few steps — and just downloaded iOS 11.3, here’s how you can turn off the iPhone’s battery throttling feature.

  1. Once you’ve installed iOS 11.3, you’ll notice a new option under ‘Battery’ in the ‘Settings’ app called ‘Battery Health.’
  2. Tap ‘Battery Health (Beta)’ and you’ll be directed to a page that gives more information about how lithium ion batteries work. Under that information, an indicator of the battery’s maximum capacity is displayed.
  3. When this maximum capacity is under 80 percent, a message shows up on the screen indicating that the battery has “significantly degraded,” accompanied by a link explaining how to get the iPhone serviced.
  4. Here’s where things get a little more complicated. If your device has shut down because of battery degradation — which can happen even at 95 percent battery capacity, according to Apple — the app tells users that “performance management has been applied to prevent this from happening again”
  5. Finally, the option to disable throttling now appears. It’s also not possible to turn this feature off until another unexpected shutdown happens, according to various reports.

While the feature isn’t exactly intuitive, the ability to view battery health, as well as to turn off throttling, adds a much-needed level of transparency to Apple’s iOS operating system. It is strange that the feature can only be turned on and off when an unexpected shutdown occurs, however.

If only Apple opted for this level of transparency when throttling was first added to the smartphone, then it’s likely the controversy surrounding the problem wouldn’t have bubbled up in the first place.

Comments

  • Ron

    It is not transparency if it is done years late.

    • Zomby2D

      After getting caught

    • Brad Fortin

      Years? They only started throttling in January 2017 to prevent unexpected shutdowns, that’s not “years”.

    • thereasoner

      Says who? The same liars at Apple who only admitted to slowing phones with updates when caught red handed?

    • Ron

      According to Apple..

    • Brad Fortin

      If you have any evidence to the contrary feel free to present it. Just remember: Anecdotes aren’t data.

    • Ron

      Just my opinion. I don’t trust Apple

  • John Lofwire

    ok so now the throttling is built in the soc not the software lol

    So Apple now integrate planed obsolessence in the hardware

    ( Apple says that the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X all feature hardware that make its new power management options unnecessary)

    • Do Do

      The planned obsolescence is built in to all phones with non removable batteries. These phones have all peaked and non removable batteries is one of the last things they can do in order to keep people buying. As I’ve said before, Apple isn’t innocent, but they’re not the only one’s who are guilty.

    • John Lofwire

      I am talking about apple planed obsolescence built in the hardware not battery.

      Don’t mix thing up.

      Aka reducing performance in the back of customers.

    • Do Do

      I could have sworn you were talking about “planned obsolescence” At any rate, I’m talking about it, and they’re all guilty of it.

    • John Lofwire

      There is a big difference between making a phone weaker or thicker by making battery removable and on purpose throttling your phone to make ppl change them. (I take a more durable phone to drop and bend and water over replaceable battery) as I change it very often. And even my wife who is on social network all the time the battery is good for 2 years.

      One is question of point of view. Another is done on purpose and in the back of the customers.

      Do any oem push an update to make a removable battery not removable? Do they hide that fact That all(that the battery is non removable?) Real planned obsolescence is hidden what you talk about is different and can be seen as negative by some and positive by others depending on your needs.

      What apple did was hidden until someone proven it.

      Now plz stop wasting my time please.

    • Do Do

      LMFAO if you don’t want to waste your time, then don’t reply, the bottom line is you’re ok with one method of planned obsolescence and not ok with another kind because you have an obvious prejudice against “Apple”.

      Now, if you reply, it’s you wasting your time, not me wasting your time.

    • John Lofwire

      Another one added to the blocked list.

      Planned obsolescence is hidden not announced end of the story.

    • Do Do

      Wrong, you can choose to create your own definition of what planned obsolescence is but that doesn’t make it a fact and you apparently have been “blocked” long before this thread.

      It’s threads like this that almost cause me to sympathies with guys like “It’s Me” when they go off the rails with their Apple defence. I don’t know what’s worse blind “fanboys” or blind “haters” Very bizarre. I guess they’re often the same thing.

      …and stop wasting your time.

    • thereasoner

      Oh give it up! People know what they’re buying in sealed batteries and those aren’t hidden from consumers.

      Nobody buying an iPhone was aware that Apple would secretly slow their expensive purchase with updates. That and Apple lied, in this case a lie of omission, by keeping quiet about a simple battery swap fixing lagging iPhones as a result tricking customers into buying a new phone instead.

    • Do Do

      Give what up? You’re not waiting for me to defend them are you? I’m making another point that is related to the statement about “planned obsolescence”. All the manufactures are guilty of planned obsolescence and just because we know what were buying doesn’t change that. I slagged on Apple when it was first announced also but if you want to attach the “planned obsolescence” statement to this then you guys need to be consistent.

    • thereasoner

      I personally DON’T see “planned obsolescence” in sealed batteries. Batteries when worn out can be replaced, sealed or not, the device is not obsolete. Purposely slowing the phone down on the other hand will obviously make a device obsolete… especially if people don’t know a simple battery swap will fix it.

      What Apple did here isn’t remotely related to sealed batteries, not even close! Its an absolute travesty to even mention sealed batteries in the same conversation and that’s on you! This is about deception,lies and fraud… unbelievable!

      Edit, saw your additional information and I agree that Apple is guilty of ALL of it but none of it is related to sealed batteries, zip, zero, nada! Unless of course you think only sealed batteries need be replaced.