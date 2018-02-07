News
PREVIOUS|

Pokémon Go datamining reveals story quests and hints at new Pokémon

Feb 7, 2018

3:21 PM EST

1 comments

Pokémon Go story quests and Deoxys

A dedicated Pokémon Go datamining community called Silph Road has uncovered a few hidden secrets in the code of the popular mobile game, including hints that developer Niantic could be adding story quests to the game in the near future.

Silph Road found markers for both short- and long-term goals (titled as CHALLENGE_QUEST and STORY_QUEST, respectively), as well as unique facial animations for human characters such as Professor Willow. Other data suggests that these quests might be as simple as catching a certain Pokémon or visiting a PokéStop, in addition to more complex multi-step quests.

Another major find was the quiet upgrading of the Pokédex to support Pokémon having multiple forms. This might imply that the form-changing Castform and Deoxys, both Pokémon native to the Hoenn region, might be making their way to the game sooner than anticipated.

Officially, the latest update simply improved the News feature and allowed trainers to filter the Pokémon Collection search function to display only Shiny Pokémon.

Are you excited for the presence of story quests and Deoxys in Pokémon Go? Do you think these additions will be enough to bring back lapsed fans in time for this month’s Community Day on February 24th? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Game Informer

Related Articles

News

Jan 23, 2018

5:36 PM EST

Niantic adds 23 new Pocket Monsters to Pokémon Go

News

Dec 14, 2017

8:04 PM EST

Pokémon Crystal is coming to the Nintendo eShop on January 26

News

Dec 20, 2017

11:31 AM EST

Pokémon Go iOS update adds advanced augmented reality features powered by ARKit

News

Feb 1, 2018

11:57 AM EST

Niantic releases Pokémon Go documentary narrated by Stephen Fry

Comments

  • Jason

    And just a reminder that trading and PvP was suppose to be here at least a year ago