Next iOS update will allow users to disable iPhone slowdown feature, says Tim Cook

Jan 18, 2018

10:37 AM EST

10 comments

iPhone 6

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the next iOS 11 update is set to allow users to disable the controversial feature that throttles the device’s processor speed in order to maintain battery performance.

Last month Apple admitted that the company intentionally slows down iPhones as they get older in order to prevent issues related to battery quality and unintentional shutdowns. While much of the controversy focused on the slow-down aspect — which was Apple effectively coming up with a feasible way to ensure older iPhones remain stable — it should have honed in on the fact that the company’s lack of transparency regarding the feature.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Cook said the update will arrive next month in an upcoming developer beta, before rolling out to the public shortly after.

“We’re going to give people the visibility of the health of their battery so it’s very, very transparent,” said Cook during the interview with ABC. “This hasn’t been done before.” While Cook’s statement is accurate as far as iPhones are concerned, for a number of year Android devices have included a feature that allows users to view battery health.

Cook goes on to state that the update will inform users when their iPhone’s performance has started to suffer. He also says the throttling can be turned off, though mentions that this option is not recommended. Apple’s CEO adds that he still stands behind Apple’s apology letter following the initial backlash from early December.

The next iOS 11 developer beta is set to launch in early February, indicating that a public release will likely come at some point in March.

Given that many assumed it wouldn’t be possible for Apple to make this performance curbing feature opt-in/opt-out, it will be interesting to see how it actually works when the feature is released.

Apple is currently offering battery discounted $35 battery replacements for the iPhone 6 or later regardless of diagnostic test results, according to an internal Apple Store memo. It’s also been revealed that iPhone 6 replacement batteries are currently in short supply.

Tim Cook also announced that the company is investing $350 billion in the U.S. economy over the next five years, leading to the creation of more than 20,000 jobs.

Source: ABC

Comments

  • thereasoner

    Just imagine if this secret throttling of iPhones was never discovered and Apple continued with their silence in place of being “very, very transparent”. People would still be thinking they need an expensive new phone instead of a much more affordable battery swap !
    Shameful and despicable but that’s Apple in a nutshell.

    • Marshall Davidson

      What’s done is done. It’s time to let it go and move on. They wouldn’t be the first nor the last company to make a mistake.

    • It’s Me

      Agreed. Having said that, this is what they should have done to begin with, even if they had better intentions than the conspiracy theorists would believe.

      Strange that the people most upset by this are people like thereasoner that don’t use iPhones and weren’t affected.

    • thereasoner

      That’s the thing though, this wasn’t a mistake, it was purposeful silence in the wake of well known “conspiracy theories” about Apple slowing down iPhones with updates.

      It’s not as if this is Apples only unethical act as far as how it treats consumers, this is just a continuation.
      The illegal eBook price fixing scam that cost consumers hundreds of millions comes to mind,
      as does things like blaming consumers for device flaws ( you’re holding it wrong, touch disease, error 53 bricking iPhones),
      deceiving consumers with claims of being victims of IP theft while in truth they were simultaneously being the biggest thief’s of IP in the entire industry( Apple having to pay Nokia 2 billion dollars),
      Even casual statements like Apple wrongly inferring that Apple “created” 4K HDR during their keynote or as this article shows Cook saying that battery management has “never been done before” while competition has been doing that for years is disingenuous claim ment to mislead consumers at best. This stuff just scratches the surface of Apples unethical treatment of consumers.

      You could call it a mistake if these were not intentional acts that bore unintended consequence and/or if this is an isolated type of behavior . In Apples case things like this are no mistake, they’re very common and if anything represent the backbone of Apples intended approach to consumers.

    • It’s Me

      Crazy.

      I’ll bet you know less about your own wife than the book you just wrote about Apple 😀

    • Captain H. Morgan

      I think its not fair to include other people like wives into this conversation. This is why things get really personal when people started getting emotional. Call him whatever but don’t include the family.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Oh come off it. You seem to love ranting on about Apple but have no comment about Samsung phones that die completely once the battery discharges to 0%.
      The battery management that Cook is talking about has more to do with people being able to actually slow down CPU processes versus app management which has largely been the focus of battery preservation. On that score he is correct but in the meanwhile you are trying very hard to make a mountain out of a molehill. You apparently don’t even use an iPhone and yet act like its upended your life. Move on.

    • thereasoner

      I’m a consumer put off by their anti-consumer business practices, that has always been my biggest issue with Apple. While I agree that their own customers are the primary victims, some of Apple’s unethical behavior affect ALL of us including the e-book price fixing scam and IP lies meant to limit viable competition and consumer choice.

      As for stuff like you just mentioned about Samsung, give your head a shake, that’s not even remotely comparable to Apple’s unethical treatment of consumers. That said, I’m on record for condemning Samsungs corruption at home and I’ve applauded the Koreans for doing the right thing in jailing corrupted executives. What’s sad is that in the United States Cook and company can get away with setting up a scam that literally steals hundreds of millions from consumers and get only a slap on the wrist in a measly half billion dollar fine that amounts to just a parking ticket for Apple !

    • Marshall Davidson

      I’m comparing Samsung to Apple in this case because it concerns hardware, and battery issues specifically while you are now veering off into different areas like e-book price fixing and limiting customer choice. I would agree on the latter as I’m not a huge fan of the way Apple tries to force people into buying their content to the exclusion of anyone elses but that’s a separate issue from this try as hard as you may to make it the same.
      It’s for this reason I’m not as heavily invested in their ecosystem any longer because I prefer choice but it also means that I can take these kinds of stories for what they are and not get caught up so emotionally in it. It’s been a long time since I bought a movie or song on iTunes let alone buy an e-book from them. That said I do subscribe to Apple Music but I also have Google Play with my Youtube Red subscription so I value choice much like you.
      What they did here was a mistake but at least its being rectified and by all accounts most seem happy with the effort. Its not going to damage the brand that’s for sure.

    • Fshumayrqan

      That is why Samsung note 8, and s8 series would die when they reach zero. They are not cheap.